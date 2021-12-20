Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $300.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LOW. Truist raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.61.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $248.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $167.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 78.5% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 22.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

