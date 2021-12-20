JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,430,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the November 15th total of 27,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. CLSA lifted their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays began coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in JD.com by 255.5% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,990 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 835.6% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,659,000 after buying an additional 7,277,722 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 116.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,850,000 after buying an additional 4,217,735 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,913,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,387,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JD stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.04. The stock had a trading volume of 13,057,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,030,323. JD.com has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JD.com will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

