Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

ARKG stock opened at $64.01 on Monday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $56.08 and a 12 month high of $115.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.70 and its 200 day moving average is $79.01.

