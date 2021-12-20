Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 564 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,250,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,167,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,187.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,018.73 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 460.29 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,403.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,569.41.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MELI shares. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,016.93.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

