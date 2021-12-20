Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of RPM International worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 1,579.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RPM International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $96.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.07 and its 200 day moving average is $87.31. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.43 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

RPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Vertical Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.