Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.34 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $108.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.15.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

