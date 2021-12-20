Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.09 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 51,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,751 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 604,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after acquiring an additional 143,697 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $62.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.01. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $64.15.

