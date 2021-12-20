Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,895 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRL. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

HRL opened at $48.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.03. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

