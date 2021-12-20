JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Major Shareholder Purchases $4,886,592.62 in Stock

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc bought 160,849 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $4,886,592.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ JAKK traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.21. 4,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,397. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $236.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.30 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 115.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 9.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 8.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 47,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 16.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter valued at $99,000. 46.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

