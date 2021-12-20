Jag Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,532 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,052,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $48,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 24.9% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 67,953 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,626 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $146.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.91. The stock has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

