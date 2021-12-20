Jag Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after buying an additional 16,279,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after buying an additional 11,621,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after buying an additional 7,520,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after buying an additional 3,904,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,319,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $776,925,000 after buying an additional 2,088,614 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $84.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of -158.54, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.90 and a 200 day moving average of $64.03. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $1,272,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 619,078 shares of company stock valued at $47,815,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.