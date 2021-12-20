Jag Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,768 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor comprises about 1.9% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Deckers Outdoor worth $23,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 177.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,863,000 after acquiring an additional 182,913 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $61,216,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 134.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,719,000 after acquiring an additional 147,268 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $44,333,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4,616.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 112,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,163,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.42.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $356.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.95. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $276.70 and a 12-month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total value of $197,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,275,941. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

