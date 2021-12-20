Jag Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 250,643 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in BorgWarner by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 54.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $43.63 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 21.12%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

