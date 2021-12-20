Jag Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises about 1.2% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $15,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $340.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.45 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ODFL. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.59.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

