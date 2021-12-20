Israel Discount Bank of New York Takes Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust comprises about 0.8% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSG. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 373.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,501,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 536.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 515,537 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 780,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 393,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,216,000 after purchasing an additional 358,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Asset Management & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 693.2% during the 2nd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 317,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 277,281 shares during the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.00. 40,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,027. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $18.21.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

