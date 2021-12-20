Israel Discount Bank of New York Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.50.

NYSE:GD traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,497. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $210.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

