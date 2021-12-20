Israel Discount Bank of New York Takes $321,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Schlumberger by 82.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,578,000 after buying an additional 7,746,152 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,337,000 after buying an additional 6,878,959 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 32,434.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,766,000 after buying an additional 6,003,554 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Schlumberger by 82,708.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,482,000 after buying an additional 1,855,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 447.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,015,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,147,000 after buying an additional 1,647,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Securities began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oddo Bhf began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.28. 172,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,297,176. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

