Israel Discount Bank of New York Invests $502,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,341,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,186,355,000 after acquiring an additional 676,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,145,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,157,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,435 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,575,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,957,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,395,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,869 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.15. 220,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,898,842. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.