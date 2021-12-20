iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 103.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,592 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,876,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 644,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,407 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 533,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,030,000 after acquiring an additional 26,786 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,109,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 341,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the period.

BATS:IYJ opened at $108.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.45. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

