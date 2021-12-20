iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.48. The company had a trading volume of 132,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,551. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.15. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.06 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

