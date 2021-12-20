iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 363,756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,459,431 shares.The stock last traded at $454.22 and had previously closed at $462.11.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $461.81 and a 200-day moving average of $446.85.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after buying an additional 3,178,847 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after buying an additional 3,124,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after buying an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after buying an additional 3,054,250 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.