iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $462.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $461.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.85. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $363.38 and a 1 year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

