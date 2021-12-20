iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 269,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,600,000 after buying an additional 97,214 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV stock opened at $20.68 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.