iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,796 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,186,000 after acquiring an additional 453,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 864.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 288,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,792,000 after acquiring an additional 258,293 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 339,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 209,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,088,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,266,000 after acquiring an additional 186,460 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.47. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

