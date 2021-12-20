iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 241.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,201 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP stock opened at $111.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $94.31 and a 1-year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.