iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Bought by Wealthpoint LLC

Wealthpoint LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,269 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2500 ETF makes up 2.6% of Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 882.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 117.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

BATS SMMD opened at $63.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.93. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

