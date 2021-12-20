iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $20,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after buying an additional 174,090 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,062,000 after buying an additional 30,830 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $159.98 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.56 and a 1-year high of $178.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.48.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.