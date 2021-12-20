iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Position Increased by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthpoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $626,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $284.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.22. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $275.91 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

