iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Lifted by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $212.38 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $190.94 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

