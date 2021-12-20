iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Shares Purchased by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $913,000. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $1,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.36. 13,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,602. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $46.49 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average is $50.76.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

