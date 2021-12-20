iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Position Cut by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.8% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ opened at $70.59 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.41.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.