iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $70.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.41. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

