iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Lessened by Wealthpoint LLC

Wealthpoint LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 114,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $76.65 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

