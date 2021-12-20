iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Acquired by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 423.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,450 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Black Swift Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWZ. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $741,875,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 28.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,570,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,787,000 after buying an additional 3,636,607 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,797,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 44.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,242,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,983,000 after buying an additional 1,306,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,144,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $27.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.79. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.