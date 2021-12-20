iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Update

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the November 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,443,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
NASDAQ:MBB opened at $107.55 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $110.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.12.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
