iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Update

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the November 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,443,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $107.55 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $110.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

