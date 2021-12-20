iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,810 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,387,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,957 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 35,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $133.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.98. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.91 and a fifty-two week high of $138.21.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

