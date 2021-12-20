iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.41

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.41 and last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 5493 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

