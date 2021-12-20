iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.9% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $650,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507,691 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.89. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

