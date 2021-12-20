iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Bank OZK

Bank OZK cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $110.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.69. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $84.53 and a twelve month high of $117.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

