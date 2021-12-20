iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 71.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,347,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,204,000 after acquiring an additional 612,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,855,000 after acquiring an additional 717,898 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,297,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,281,000 after acquiring an additional 106,240 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.86. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $120.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

