Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Hits Market Cap of $42.51 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $42.51 million and approximately $697.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000762 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

IHF is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 118,470,657 coins and its circulating supply is 118,088,835 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

