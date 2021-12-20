Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $52.09 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $53.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12.

