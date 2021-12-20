Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,374,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,893,000 after purchasing an additional 124,004 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,340,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,779,000 after purchasing an additional 577,168 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,016,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,482,000 after purchasing an additional 310,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,918,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,316,000 after purchasing an additional 959,336 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

