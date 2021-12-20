Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.73.

IVZ opened at $22.61 on Thursday. Invesco has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1,400.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

