Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Up 27.3% in November

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the November 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,738,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 38,166 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,244. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $26.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.