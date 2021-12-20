Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given New $50.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $39.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.11. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $327,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,845 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

