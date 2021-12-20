International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives $154.28 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.28.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.32. 26,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 113.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $103.94 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.62 and its 200-day moving average is $146.46.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 256.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,984 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at approximately $495,977,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% in the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 118.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,224,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $481,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.