International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 250 ($3.30) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.84) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.64) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.24) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.58) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.38) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 219.09 ($2.90).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

LON:IAG opened at GBX 132.04 ($1.74) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 154.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 168.04. The company has a market capitalization of £6.55 billion and a PE ratio of -1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 106.15 ($1.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.94).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.