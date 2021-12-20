International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 70,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after buying an additional 4,544,581 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,732 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 218.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,697,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 35.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,773,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $46.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.