International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRA. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at $2,091,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 765,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after buying an additional 111,769 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 158.2% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 150,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 92,256 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 166.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 130,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 81,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,739,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,048,000 after buying an additional 55,057 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $13.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

